On Saturday 27 July in Pietrapaola (CS) an event will be held to remember the reformer of the Gregorian calendar, Luigi Lilio, who was born in Cirò in 1510. An illustrious and great Calabrian doctor and scientist whose existence and especially his Calabrian origins are unknown to many fellow countrymen.

The event is organized by the Ricchizza Association with the municipalities of Cirò and Pietrapaola, with the patronage of the Calabrian Deputation of Homeland History.

A round table meeting with personalities from the worlds of science and culture to talk about Lilio and raise awareness of the figure: Pope Gregory XIII entrusted him and his brother Antonio with the task of reforming the Julian calendar in order to harmonize Christian holidays: the new calendar, which was then called “Gregorian” (which is the one that still governs our daily lives today), came into force on February 24, 1582. A figure, Lilio, who should be studied more deeply and made known through schools and not just at a regional level: his calendar reform revolutionized the measurement of time throughout the Western world.

A complex and articulated work (leap years were established and the measure of the solar year was scientifically regulated) that the Pietrapaola meeting will try to illustrate with an event in Piazza Rio with the participation of the poet Vito Sorrenti, the research director of the CNR Francesco Vizza, the cardiologists Angelo Mingrone and Vincenzo Montemurro and the director of the Savelli Observatory, named after Lilio. All great connoisseurs of the scientist from Ciro who will have the task of making scientific dissemination accessible to all.

The round table will be coordinated and moderated by journalist Santo Strati, with the participation of the president of the Ricchizza Association Vincenzo De Vincenti.

At the end, a unique and rich buffet with food from the time of Lilio, prepared by local food artisans: it will be a nice way to take a dip in a century so far away that, however, Lilio’s calendar has transmitted to us.