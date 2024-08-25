The Venezuelan cyclist Lilibeth Chacón (BMC Patokibe Strongman) achieved the title of the Women’s Tour of Colombiathe third in his career, after the last stage, a 28-kilometer individual time trial in Valleduparwon by Daniela Campos (Eneicat-CM-Teal).

According to the criteria of

Chacón won on Saturday with a good lead, a cushion that helped him manage the difference in the last stage won by Campos with a time of 37 minutes and 35 seconds.

(Luis Díaz celebrates his 100th game with Liverpool: video of his brilliant goal)

Deserved

Campos was escorted to the finish line by Nadia Gontovawho equaled her with the same time, but hundredths of a second defined the winner.

Lilibeth Chacón finished in seventh place in the stage, with a difference of one minute and 50 seconds, enough to secure victory in the overall standings.

Podium: from left to right: Nadia Gontova (third), Lilibeth Chacón (champion) and Estefanía Herrera (third). Photo:@carloscrumu Share

There, Chacón won with a time of 17 hours, 07 minutes and 13 seconds, leaving Gontova in second place, who was only 27 seconds away from being first, while third place went to Stephanie Herrera, of the Antioquia Women’s team, 3 minutes and 22 seconds.

“It was a title I achieved by working hard. I have been on the hot terrain for 20 days, preparing for the race. I am grateful to the people who were behind me to achieve this victory,” said Chacón.