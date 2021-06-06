“It was with great joy” that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan announced that they had become the parents of a daughter, according to the website of their “Archewell” foundation. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4th at 11:40 am local time in the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.

Mother and daughter are doing well, they are busy arriving home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, the Queen, who is called “Lilibet” in family circles. Her second name, Diana, was chosen in honor of Prince Harry’s late mother.

In a direct message from the couple it says: “On June 4th we were blessed with the birth of our daughter, Lili. It is more than we could ever have imagined and we are grateful for the love and prayers we have felt from all over the world. Thank you for the continued kindness and support for our family during this special time. “