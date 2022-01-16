Liliana, the body had an empty handbag over the shoulder

An empty handbag, carried over the shoulder. It was found on the body of Liliana Resinovich on the day of her discovery last January 5 in the park of the former psychiatric hospital of Trieste. This is what is learned from circles linked to the investigators. The presence of the bag was revealed last night during the Retequattro television program “Quarto Grado”. In the episode, however, it was claimed that the handbag had been found near the body. Instead, it seems that the object was on the shoulder of the corpse, completely empty. Liliana Resinovich was found in two bags for condominium use and with two transparent plastic bags of the type used for food storage on her head. She disappeared from home on December 14th. Yesterday the news spread that the prosecutor of the investigation, Maddalena Chergia, granted the authorization for the burial. The deed was signed, as anticipated in a note from the Chief Prosecutor, Antonio De Nicolo, on the morning of January 12th. The date of the funeral has not yet been announced.

But in the meantime, writes the Corriere della Sera, “the investigators silently verify the most surprising hypothesis: suicide. Until a few days ago, considered unlikely, although not impossible, the idea that a woman may have taken her own life is no longer the case. The outcome of the autopsy changed the perspective and showed no signs of violence on the body, excluding various scenarios: she was not stabbed, nor strangled, nor strangled “. Corriere continues: “But even this hypothesis, at the moment, has not found any confirmation. In the report of the consultant of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the highly experienced coroner Fulvio Costantinides, there is in fact no trace of asphyxiation, which often emerges immediately. a certainty will still have to wait for the histological examination, even if the investigators do not expect much from the laboratory analysis “.