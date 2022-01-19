Liliana, why was she wearing a bag with nothing inside?

The death of Liliana Resinovich, the 63-year-old woman found lifeless in a forest of Trieste last January 5, it remains shrouded in deeper mystery. 14 days after the discovery of the lifeless body no one was enrolled again by the Prosecutor’s Office in the register of suspects. The investigators – reads Il Piccolo – are not concentrated on a single track, murder is evaluated as well as suicide. The investigations continue pending the results of the toxicological tests, arranged in the aftermath of the autopsy, and of the investigations willing on the finds found.

Among these objects – continues the Piccolo – there is also one handbag that Lilly wore shoulder strap, but the particular emerged is that there was nothing inside, it was totally empty and was found around the 63-year-old’s neck. Indications that would suggest a strangulation, but the body was not found no signs of violence. According to what has been learned, even for these latest investigations on the findings, as for those of a toxicological nature, it takes on average about thirty days. Considering that they started about ten days ago, they are not expected you hesitate before February 10.

