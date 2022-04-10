A dead woman in Trieste, the DNA on the string is neither of her husband nor of her lover

I am not from her husband, Sebastiano, I am not from her friend, Sterpin, nor from the neighbor. According to the Corriere della Sera, the traces of DNA found on the cord that tightened the two nylon bags around the neck in which Liliana Resinovich’s head was stuck, does not belong to any of the three people closest to the victim in any way. A few days ago the news spread that the scientific analyzes carried out on the lanyard revealed the presence of male biological traces.

But then whose are the nuanced traces of male DNA found on the cord knotted around Liliana Serinovich’s throat, to stop the two plastic bags he had on his head when the body was found in the grove of the former psychiatric hospital in Trieste? Even this element does not lead to the solution of yellow or tip the scales to one side. Investigators, who have always supported the suicide thesis, argue that these traces of DNA are so nuanced that they can be simply contaminated. And the case of the 63-year-old woman who disappeared from home on December 14 and whose body was found on January 5 in two black bags in the grove has no solution.

“The husband, who has always declared himself innocent despite the suspicions about him, never believed the thesis of suicide”, writes Il Giornale instead. But now he says to forgive those who suspected him. Meanwhile, the mystery still remains without solution.

Read also:

“Russia-Ukraine war, the use of the atomic bomb? A nightmare to consider

Ukrainian war, only Russia counts. Eyes closed on other regimes and dictatorships

Elections in France: the sovereignist, the communist, the polemicist and… the candidates

Dear prices, big destroyed buildings write to Draghi to wake him up

Afternoon 5, Veronica Gentili blows the conduction to Barbara D’Urso

Who sows, hands down: “Cultivators of Emotions”, discover the project

Ukraine, we “good guys” led by the arms lobbies: immersed in propaganda

Generali, the Procuratie Vecchie in Venice open to the public

Luiss, the war in Ukraine: politics, economy and communication