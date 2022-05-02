Liliana, the confrontation between Sterpin-Visintin live on television. The lover: “I apologize to Sebastiano, I’m ready to talk to him over a coffee”

Italian storiesprogram led by Eleonora Danielebecomes a ground of comparison for Sebastian Visintin And Claudio Sterpinrespectively husband and alleged lover of Liliana Resinovich. The husband of the 63 Trieste made her debut: “I always think about Lilly at all times. On Sunday 1st May I went to St. Peter’s Square to listen to the Dad and I found a hair of Liliana on me. Claudio must be stopped: he is saying infamous things ”.

Claudio Sterpin he replies abruptly: “I regret quite, not completely, everything I have said about this story. I can apologize to Sebastiano Visintin, to my family, to all those who know me. But he has magnified the things I have told. I’m ready to talk to him over coffee, man to man, because this is not a gossip thing “.

Liliana, the Sterpin-Visintin confrontation a Italian stories. Husband: “For four months I have been thinking about what happened to my Lilly. I can’t give myself an answer.”

Sterpin he then added: “Unfortunately Liliana is no longer there for both of us and unfortunately he didn’t realize she had changed. I’ll say more: if it can be done, I give the police a mandate to listen to my last phone call with Lilly. I must have said four words, just nodding to what she was saying to me. It’s been four months now that I wake up at night, I don’t go back to sleep, and I go through that whole phone call all over again. I hardly said anything and her very last words were ‘talk about it later’. I don’t know what she wanted to talk to me about ”.

The answer of Sebastiano Visintin she was not long in coming: “The fact that Liliana was going to Claudio to stay close to him, to give him a hand, does not create any problems for me. The last phone call between him and Lilly? Sterpin’s attorney says it’s less than a two-minute phone call. Maybe at that juncture Liliana realized what was happening and she maybe she rebelled, with extreme pain. It’s a pity that Liliana didn’t tell me and she never told me about this. “

Sebastiano Visintin he then added: “For 4 months I have been thinking about what happened to Liliana and I can’t give myself an answer. I want to ask Claudio Sterpin why that morning, when he realized that something was happening, he didn’t warn me right away ”.

Sterpin admits his faults: “This was my mistake, I apologize to the world” and continues firmly denying the track of the suicide: “I’m afraid she was picked up in a car by someone. She has had a bad end, she has not committed suicide. I strongly reiterate that it is not suicide. I just want to reiterate that Lilly told me that relations with Sebastiano were deteriorating ”.

