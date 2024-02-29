MILAN. Liliana Segre's complaint has been filed against Elena Basile, the former diplomat who in a video on social media had accused the senator for life of being only concerned about the lives of Jewish children. The lawyer Vincenzo Saponara confirms this.

Liliana Segre: “Whoever remains indifferent is guilty, children of every nationality must cry”







Liliana Segre's son: “Shameful response from Basile. He blames the newspapers for misrepresenting his words, we're suing her.” 07 February 2024

In addition to criminal proceedings, Segre will also appeal in civil proceedings. For this reason he mandated the lawyer Daniela De Pasquale – of the Ughi e Nunziante firm in Milan – to “take all appropriate initiatives in civil proceedings for the removal of the defamatory messages and to obtain compensation for the damages resulting from them” compensation which will go to charity.