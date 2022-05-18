Shoah, Liliana Segre calls Chiara Ferragni: “With her help, many young people would be sensitized”

“I would very much like to meet Chiara Ferragni and invite her to visit with me the Holocaust Memorial of Milan. “To say it is Liliana Segreon the sidelines of his last visit to via Ferrante Aporti, al Track 21 buried under the Central Stationfrom where the armored wagons loaded with Jews and not only directed to Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Careful observer of our society, after having attended Italian schools for many years in the meetings in which she recounted her terrible experience as a child deported to the extermination camp, the senator is very clear about the power of an influencer like Chiara Ferragni.

“I know her, I know she lives in Milan and I know what she does. I saw that she worked with her husband on various issues of social importance, she is certainly a woman who is also attentive to topics other than those relating to her work related to fashion” , He says Liliana Segre. “So why not? It would be interesting to meet her and maybe come here together, in front of this great writing ‘Indifference’ that I wanted it to be placed at the entrance to the Memorial precisely because this is the problem to be solved today ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

