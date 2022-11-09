Liliana Segre: “For the first time I denounce the no vax who threaten me with death”

“For once I will sue this person.” Thus the life senator Liliana Segre commented on some death threats recently received because she was vaccinated. “Not later than yesterday I received such a strong signed curse”, said the senator who spoke in Milan at the first National Forum of Jewish Women in Italy, in which she recalled being the oldest woman in Europe required to have the escort “for all the insults and insults and death threats that are made to me also because I am vaccinated, and I am not a no vax”.

“For a long time I made the choice of silence in the face of these haters who insult and threaten me, but now I have changed my mind: whoever signs, I denounce him”, continued the senator, who said she had learned from life “To be free and fearless”. “Enough, I do it also for the bad taste they show: they wish me death, I’m 92, wait a minute”.

“I met a minister, whose name I will not reveal, and I asked him if he knew how many Jews there are in Italy and he told me ‘a million’ and I replied that they are much less, and then he tried to to say that they are 700 thousand, but again I had to suggest that they are much less. This is to say that there is really little awareness of how many we are compared to everything they attribute to us, ”said his speech. “Many wish me death, and maybe I’m really close to this moment. I unfortunately think that in the end there will be about us Jews, only a line in the history books, as happened to the Armenians, after their genocide ”, he concluded, speaking of the insults he continually receives.

On the sidelines of the meeting at Palazzo Marino, Segre also replied to those who asked her if the new government had taken into account the indications she offered in the inaugural speech to the Senate. “It’s a bit of a bad question, but if I have to say they took it into account yes and no,” she said.