“I believe that these tendencies, which have come to light in this last week in such a striking way, have always been there. Hidden, not exhibited, but that in part they have always been there. And that with this government they are taking advantage of this great power of the right – which after all was voted in, it is not revolutionary, it went to government – and they are no longer ashamed of anything”. So the senator for life Liliana Segre in an interview with ‘In wave’, on La7, after the revelation of the Fanpage investigation into the Fratelli d’Italia youth organisation.

“I followed this session on various broadcasts, let’s call it that, also praising ‘Sieg Heil’, therefore also these Nazi mottos that unfortunately I remember directly and not by hearsay… Now at my age will I have to see this again? Will I have to be kicked out of my country as I was already kicked out once?”. Is it a provocative question? “It’s a question that has an answer”, replies Segre.