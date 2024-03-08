The message for help from a child is a scam that is becoming increasingly popular: be careful

The husband of Liliana Resinovich He publicly reported a scam he had just been the victim of. He explained that he almost fell for it and that he chose to tell it, to warn as many people as possible.

Sebastiano Visintin he is constantly under the media pillory, ever since his wife Liliana Resinovich disappeared and was later found dead in the grove of the former psychiatric hospital in Trieste.

Recently, a new testimony appeared on the TV program Who has seen. It's about a hotelier who told about one particular conversation had with the man after Liliana's disappearance.

Sebastiano was the victim of one of the scams through text messages which has been circulating among parents for a while, especially among older ones. Since Liliana disappeared, the man's son has cut off all relationships, precisely because he has found himself involved in the investigation. But when he received that message, the man got excited, believing it was really Piergiorgio.

Hi dad, this is my new number. My old cell phone is broken. Can you send me a message via WhatsApp?

From Sebastiano Visintin's story, once the conversation moved to WhatsApp, the person on the other end of the phone asked him help to pay some bills. He explained to the parent that since his mobile phone was broken he could not make the transfer as he could not access the bank account and promised him that he would return them to him as soon as possible. Bills for a sum of 1,955 euros.

I was excited and in the messages I guaranteed that person, who I thought was my son, that I would help him. I asked for all the specifications and in return that number asked me for the photo of the payment. When carrying out the operation I called that number but I did not receive an answer. So I asked that contact to tell me the name of the boxer we had in the family when he was little and obviously the criminal didn't answer me. So I realized it was a scam. I chose to make it public because I wanted to alert other people to it, but I almost fell for it.

Sebastiano is not the first to have reported the scam, unfortunately many have fallen for it. The police are investigating.