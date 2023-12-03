Liliana Resinovich, the prosecutor orders the exhumation of the body

Liliana Resinovich may not have committed suicide. His brother has been supporting him for some time, and now the doubt has also reached the magistrates. As Corriere della Sera recalls, “according to the analyzes carried out by the consultants of the Trieste Prosecutor’s Office, Liliana committed suicide. The autopsy did not identify traces of violence on her body. All the investigations carried out followed this hypothesis”.

But now something has changed “The Prosecutor’s Office, which has always strongly supported the hypothesis of suicide, would have ordered the exhumation of the body and appointed the forensic anthropologist, Cristina Cattaneo, to carry out a new assessment on the corpse to establish the cause of death. The news was anticipated on TV, on «Quarto Grado», by the former general of the Carabinieri Ris, Luciano Garofano, now consultant to Liliana’s husband, Sebastiano Visintin”.

The decision stems from that of the investigating judge of the Trieste court, Luigi Dainotti, not to dismiss the case and to order new investigations. “Moreover, the matter presents obscure points”, claims the Corriere della Sera. “There are many missing pieces. Like the characteristics of the discovery of the body: Lilly’s head stuck in two plastic bags of those used for storing food closed around the neck and the body in turn stuffed into two large black bags for waste, one from above and one from below”.

