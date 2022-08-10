Liliana Resinovich, who she was

Liliana Resinovich, 63 years old from Trieste, was a woman retired leading a quiet life. First the disappearance December 14, 2021 and then the finding of his body on January 5, 2022 in the grove of the former Psychiatric Hospital of San Giovanni.

Liliana Resinovich: news

According to the latest news emerging from the investigation, the case about the death of Liliana Resinovich is Closed. For the consultants of the Public Prosecutor of Trieste, the woman is committed suicide. Death would happen 19 days later the disappearance and two or three before the discovery of the lifeless body in a grove on the outskirts of Trieste, occurred on January 5 lastor. The cause of death is suffocation. Excluding the track of the murder and were not found signs of collutation on the body.

Liliana Resinovich: lover

Liliana Resinovich on the morning of her disappearance had appointment with a great friend of his, the 82-year-old Claudio Sterpin. It seems that between the two there was a relationship. It seems that the woman was having an extramarital affair. The two should have passed together the following weekend after her disappearance.

Liliana Resinovich: what doesn’t come back

Excluded therefore all the other tracksbut there are too many things that don’t add up, which he did in the 19 days who have gone from disappearance to death? Liliana would be died of asphyxiation, a dramatic end. Possible that he could have done all alone? There are still many unsolved mysteries despite the fact that the prosecutor has decided to close the case.

