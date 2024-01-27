A second autopsy on the lifeless body of Liliana Resinovich, the judge ordered 25 points that will need to be clarified

The OK has been received for the autopsy Liliana Resinovich, which will take place on February 15th. The case of the 63-year-old found lifeless on January 5, 2022, was dismissed as an extreme gesture. But the judge decided to order new tests, concentrated on 25 points, to clarify some aspects of the story that have never been answered.

The task of proceeding with the autopsy, following the exhumation of the body, was entrusted to three consultants: Stefano Tambuzzi, Biagio Eugenio Leone and Stefano Vanin. The purpose of the bis exam is to trace the cause of death and time. We will proceed with a bone marrow sample and an evaluation of cellularity.

Liliana Resinovich's family have never believed in the possibility that the woman may have taken her own life and they have never believed her husband's versions Sebastian. His brother Sergio and his cousin have underlined this several times in interviews. The latter also spoke yesterday, live on TV, during the broadcast of the television program 2pm, hosted by Milo Infante. He thanked everyone publicly, because after two years they finally heard their cry heard and now there is a possibility that we may arrive at a truth.

The 63-year-old's relatives have apologized to her, because it is painful to know that she will end up on a morgue table again, but they know that it is necessary and are praying that Liliana herself can help the doctors to solve the mystery of his disappearance.

Liliana Resinovich and the two men in her life

An autopsy that everyone is anxiously awaiting, even his friend Claudio. The figure of the latter emerged after he was no longer able to contact Liliana Resinovich. The man said that they were in a relationship and that they were supposed to meet, as demonstrated by the exchange of messages. And that woman she wanted leave her husband. A version which, however, Sebastiano never believed, declaring that Claudio was his wife just a friend.