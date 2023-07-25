Liliana Resinovich, what really happened to the woman? The family continues to ask for the truth, the judge has ordered new tests

19 months have passed and there are still too many doubts about the death of Liliana Resinovich. The judge rejected the filing request and ordered new exams.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trieste has entrusted theforensic anthropologist Cristina Cattaneo the task of carrying out a medico-legal expertisewith the hope that it will shed light on the mystery of the woman’s disappearance and discovery.

Liliana Resinovich left home after completing her daily activities. She had breakfast, did the laundry and took her supplements. She then she disappeared into thin air. She was on December 14, 2021. After almost a month, on January 5, 2022, she was found lifeless in the park of the former Opp, in San Giovanni. He had one bag on his head and one on his feet.

After the investigations, the prosecutor had asked for it to be dismissed as a suicide, but the family opposed it and, in the end, the judge rejected the request and ordered new exams. The task entrusted to the anthropologist includes:

Advice on the injuries found, their origin, the means that produced them, the dating and any other element useful for qualifying the death as a consequence of a suicidal action or a fact attributable to third parties.

Liliana Resinovich’s husband

The husband Sebastian Visintin intervened during the transmission Morning news and reiterated, as always in the last 19 months, that he did not know what could have happened to his wife. After Liliana was found, another figure appeared in her life. Claudio Sterpin, an old friend. The man revealed that they were in a relationship and a plan to be together. But Sebastiano has always shown doubt in the face of his words. And even if the family and the investigators had suspicions about him, Visintin said he was calm. He and Liliana had a beautiful life.

They came to me, told me they had to do a search. They took away computers, a tablet, cellphones and older stuff.

What really happened to Liliana Resinovich? After 19 months she still is a mistery.