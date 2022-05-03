One more clue that can help in the investigation

Investigations into the death of Liliana Resinovich: le shoes that the woman was wearing were analyzed to find that she actually arrived on foot, walkingin the place where it has been found dead. A very important detail to be able to understand what happened to the woman and how she really died.

The experts analyzed the shoes that the woman was wearing, finding elements and traces that confirm the hypothesis that she reached the place of her discovery on foot in Trieste. This is what the chief prosecutor of Trieste, Antonio De Nicoloconfirmed by explaining the stage of the investigation.

Recall that for the death of Liliana Resinovich at the moment there is no suspect. Investigations continue. Even with examinations on the findings taken from forensics. The woman could “having covered the sections of the access road to the site where the lifeless body was found“.

The tests refer to residues found on the soles of the woman’s shoes. Residues that were assumed to be compatible with the terrain and place of discovery. The results confirm this hypothesis. The woman alone reached the place where her lifeless body was found closed in bags.

These finds “seem to indicate a probable link with the vegetation and soil of the find and the access routes to it. It seems plausible that the material adhering to the shoes, in particular that of the right shoe, was collected by Liliana Resinovich on the pavement that runs along the last stretch of via Weiss. Before the entrance to the discovery site“.

Therefore, the material available to investigators “it therefore seems to reasonably indicate a trampling of the Liliana soil of the site and of the access roads to it“.

Liliana Resinovich, are shoes a turning point in the investigation?

Investigations continue. And the investigators say that there are elements of uncertainty related to the poor state of conservation of some plant fragments, which, removed from the shoe, were placed in a wet test tube, and did not keep the original shape “.

Experts will also use molecular techniques (plant DNA) to be able to be even more precise.