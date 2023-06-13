New investigations into the death of Liliana Resinovich





The investigation into the death of Liliana Resinovich. The investigating judge of Trieste Luigi Dainotti ruled on the request for dismissal for suicide and on the basis of the oppositions presented by the family members. A file has been opened against unknown persons for voluntary homicide, and the investigation will continue for 6 months. The website www.ilgiornale.it writes it.

