Liliana Resinovich, new analyses on the body: the Trieste Prosecutor’s Office has decided. Through the collection of tissue samples it will be possible to establish the date on which the 63-year-old died

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trieste has authorised some New Analysis on Liliana Resinovich’s Bodythe 63-year-old who disappeared from Trieste in December 2021 and was found died in January 2022. Her body was found in the woods of the former psychiatric hospital of San Giovanni: it was wrapped in some black bags and the woman’s head was inside a plastic bag held in place by a string. The causes of the woman’s death have never been clarified. Investigators have repeatedly taken into consideration the suicide hypothesisbut the family never believed it. For this reason, in January 2024 theinvestigation into the Resinovich case has not stopped, despite the request for archiving presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Trieste. The investigation is still ongoing and the search for the truth continues.

The PM Magdalene Chergiain charge of the investigation on Liliana Resinovich, has ordered new tests on the woman’s body, accepting the request of the woman’s husband, Sebastiano Visintin and his lawyer, to take a new tissue fragment from the body of “Lily”, as he called her. This will be an analysis of the microbiota, useful for establishing the date of the woman’s death examining the whole of the cadaveric fauna, composed of fungi and bacteria. The tests will be carried out by the technical consultant of the defense, Noemi Procopio, who collaborates with the former commander of the Parma RIS and forensic biologist Luciano Garofano.

THE doubts there are still many questions about the woman’s death. The next analyses could establish the day on which Liliana Resinovich died, whether it was the same day she disappeared or a few days later. After the decision of the investigating judge Luigi Dainotti to reject the request for archiving, which the relatives had opposed, thehypothesis of voluntary homicide and no more suicide.