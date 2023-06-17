Liliana Resinovich’s husband reveals at 2 pm how he took the news of the magistrate’s decision on the reopening of the investigation

The investigation into the case has reopened Liliana Resinovich. The judge rejected the filing request and asked for new investigations on 25 points that had never been clarified. 18 months have passed since the discovery of the woman’s body and if before the only lead was an extreme gesture, now a possible crime is being investigated.

During the last episode of 2 pmthe correspondent of the program interviewed Sebastian, the husband of Liliana Resinovich. The wife’s case has been reopened and there is a possibility that her body will come exhumed for new exams.

When asked by the correspondent, on how he has got the newsSebastiano replied as follows:

It’s a victory, because we asked to delve into all things a bit and to continue the investigation and I think there is a possibility of finding answers and trying to understand if someone has hurt Liliana. This is my thought and I am happy that the magistrate has decided to continue the investigation.

18 months have passed and there is no longer Liliana, who will be found in her coffin. Exhuming her body at this point I don’t know what will be found on her. My prayer, my plea is to keep Liliana in peace. What is left of her poor thing. Let’s leave it as it is.

The investigation will focus on all those who surrounded Liliana. From her husband Sebastiano, a his son. The man specified that they had little relationship with his son, they saw each other little and that it has nothing to do with the disappearance and death of Liliana.

Even the friend Claudius Sterpin was summoned by the investigators to be heard. After the woman’s death, he revealed that he was in a relationship with her and that they had decided to live it together. However, after more than a year it emerged that there were some “secret places” in which they met and which he never mentioned during the investigation. Places Liliana had access to with personal keys.

To the microphones of journalists, the friend has commented the matter like this: