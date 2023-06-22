The phones of Sebastiano and Claudio, respectively the husband and friend of Liliana Resinovich, were seized

The investigation into the case continues Liliana Resinovichthe devices of her husband Sebastiano and his friend Claudio were seized.

18 months have passed since the yellow of the missing woman and then found lifeless in a grove. The magistrate rejected the request for dismissal and ordered further investigations into Ben 25 points of the story never clarified.

The Trieste Flying Squad has seized i mobile phones by Sebastiano Visintin and Claudio Sterpin.

The Chief Prosecutor, meanwhile, has already appointed a coroner. It will be up to the professional to decide on exhumation of the body lifeless by Liliana Resinovich.

The family continues to fight and demand that it be done light on the truth. A request that the judge accepted, instead refusing the request for filing presented by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

There are several gaps that have brought to the attention of the investigating judge. Including the mobile phones of the two men present in the woman’s life, which had been intercepted, but never seized.

The new investigation focuses on a voluntary crimebut at the moment no one has yet been entered in the register of suspects.

The relationship between Claudio and Liliana Resinovich told by the man

New statements have also emerged from his friend Claudio, who after Liliana’s disappearance had told of their secret relationship and their desire to share life together. However the man spoke of the presence of some meeting places, to which Lily had the keys, only today. An attic, a cellar, a headquarters and a van.