New investigations into the case of Liliana Resinovich, the magistrate has rejected the request for dismissal of the case and accepted that of the family

The magistrate rejected the request to dismiss the case Liliana Resinovichasking the Prosecutor’s Office to continue investigating the various obscure points that still do not have an answer.

The family wants the truth, no one believes that Liliana Resinovich took her own life, placing two black bags on her head and feet. The sad story of the woman dates back to January 2022. She has been missing since December, she was found lifeless in the park of the former San Giovanni psychiatric hospital.

After the request of the family members, the judge has dismissal request rejected and willing further investigations on the trail of a possible crime. A decision made in front of 25 points which have not yet been clarified to date.

The points to be clarified in the case of Liliana Resinovich

A new medico-legal consultancy and the possibility of exhuming Liliana’s body, analysis of all the accounts used by the woman, analysis of digital devices, checks on the telephone cells in the area where the body was found, analysis of all the devices used by people close to the victim, DNA test found on a bottle and on the woman’s briefs to be compared with the possible suspects, checks on the injuries found on the body and verification of the hypothesis of freezing or cooling of the body, identifying the time and circumstances of death.

These are just some of the points to be clarifiedordered by the Court. After more than a year, the disappearance and death of Liliana Resinovich are still shrouded in mystery.

She wanted to leave her husband Sebastiano and live her story with Claudio, a man who told everything after the sad story. On the morning of her disappearance, Liliana tidied up the house, took the supplements and behaved normally. She didn’t look like a woman at all he had decided to end it all.

When she was found, after a month, she was wearing same clothes, he had a bag on his head and one on his feet, but showed no signs of violence. Her body was not deteriorated, as if she had just died. But where has she been all that time? Why was she wearing the same clean clothes? When did she really die? Has anyone preserved her body? There are still many questions and the investigating judge has ordered further investigations, thus fulfilling the family’s wish, which deserves to know the truth.