A new expert report on the body of Liliana Resinovich supports this: the woman, who disappeared on December 14, 2021, could have died on the same day of her disappearance

A turning point in the case of the 63-year-old’s death Liliana Resinovich has emerged in the last few hours. According to the results of a new examination carried out on the body, the woman could have died on the same day of her disappearance, that is, December 14, 2021.

new expert opinion on the body of liliana resinovich

A hypothesis that would not therefore coincide with that advanced in the first instance by the coroner in his first report. In fact, it estimated that death had occurred at approximately 48-60 hours before the body was found occurred on January 5, 2022.

Liliana Resinovich: What the New Expertise Reveals

A new reconstruction of the events is consequent to the revelations on the temperature and microclimate of the gardens of theex Opp of Triestewhere the soldiers found the woman’s body.

Based on the results obtained from the new expert report, it was possible to highlight that in that precise stretch of the former Opp there were 5 degrees less than in the more central areas of the city. In the period between December 14, the date of the disappearance, and January 5, the date of the discovery of the body, 4 degrees were recorded in the grove. A temperature level equal to that used to regulate the mortuary cells.

body found in a wood in trieste

The new details that have emerged have been the subject of intense debate last Tuesday within the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the University of Milan. The specialists of pathological anatomy they found that the temperature may have contributed to slow down the decomposition process.

A reconstruction that, at the same time, must be compared with the absolute cleanliness of the bags that contained the body of the 63-year-old and with the absence of bites from wild animals, typical of a forest, on Liliana’s body.

expert opinion on the body of liliana resinovich

Following the analysis of the tissues, it was confirmed that Liliana’s death occurred due to asphyxiation. The experts are still debating the facial injuries.