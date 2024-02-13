Liliana Resinovich, body exhumed in Trieste. Now the body will be transported to Milan for the second autopsy. The husband: “We hope to put an end to it”

The exhumation of Liliana Resinovich's body lasted about an hour this morning at the Sant'Anna cemetery in Trieste, the sixty-three-year-old disappeared from her home in the populous San Giovanni district on 14 December 2021 and was found dead, inside two dark bags, in the area of ​​the former Giuliano psychiatric hospital on 5 January 2022. The operation was managed by the San Giusto Funeral Home.

Now the case moves to Milan where on February 15th, at the Institute of Forensic Medicine, Cristina Cattaneo will carry out the second autopsy, ordered by the Prosecutor's Office to re-examine Resinovich's body and dispel doubts about the causes of death. Her husband was also on site Sebastiano Visintin and Liliana's friend, Claudio Sterpin, who however remained distant. Before the operations, he left a rose and a sign addressed to the victim on the grave. “I apologized to her for today's vilification – he said -, but I hope it leads to the truth”.

“Tomorrow marks 26 months since Liliana has been gone; Even now we have no answers and I wonder why, what happened. This is something that needed to be done to give the final word, I hope that afterwards we will leave Liliana alone.” This is the bitter comment by Sebastiano Visintin. “Now we are waiting for these answers. I am in a lot of pain, what I saw today is something that I don't wish on anyone”, said Sebastiano, recalling the “32 years we lived together” with Liliana. “These are pains that take you deep inside you”, concluded Visintin. “She was very hard. Now little by little I will try not to think. With the hope that everything will end.”