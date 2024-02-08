Liliana, the neighbor and the opening hours. The mystery of the Visintin-Sterpin audio

I am still too many things that don't add up on the death of Liliana Resinovichthe woman who disappeared from her home in Trieste and was found lifeless in a forest a few kilometers from where she lived, the January 5, 2022. A few days after the exhumation of the body they appear new details, hitherto unpublished. They are revealed by the Rai3 program Who has seen it? which highlights two aspects missed so far to the investigations. It's about the missed meeting with the neighbor of the house Gabriella e of 11 seconds of audio between her husband Sebastiano Visintin and her special friend Claudio Sterpin on the day of her disappearance. The first element on which the spotlight comes is the images from surveillance cameras of the police academy who on the morning of December 14, 2022 film Liliana leaving the driveway of the house and throw bags into rubbish binsbefore taking via San Cilino and disappearing.

It's 08:43. Those same cameras not even two minutes later they framed The female neighbour of the woman, Gabriella, who is seen proceeding at a faster pace after taking the same path, but the two never saw each other. It's about two minutes that they probably could have changed history by Liliana. “I had an app on my cell phone that monitors sporting activity – explained Gabriella to Who has seen it? -. I left the house at 08:41, she got ahead of me of a few minutes. But I've never see her“. Where could she have gone? The spotlight then moved on Liliana's husband, Sebastiano Visintin.

What was told to the head of the Trieste Prosecutor's Office and to the prosecutor about a year after the events it wouldn't match with what was declared a few days after his disappearance of the 63-year-old in Who saw it?. “In the complaint – explained the lawyer Gentile who defends Liliana's brother – Sebastiano, on the day of Lilly's disappearance, says that he was very worried about her at 4pm. But hears Sterpin at 2.56pm for 11 seconds, (Liliana's alleged lover or special friend ed.). It is the same number that he will block before going to make the report, thus taking away the possibility for the authority to check him immediately”. But Visintin last year he said he had worried and to have notified the neighbors at 6pmtwo hours difference.