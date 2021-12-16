The captain of Tigres and the Golden Ball of Liga MX Femenil, Liliana Mercado, scored a tremendous goal in the second leg of the semifinals against América Femenil. One that put the felines in the final and that has caused an impact on social networks not only in Mexico, but all over the world.
This was the tweet that started it all. From there, people from different countries were impressed not only by the free kick, but also by the atmosphere on the volcano, the celebration of the players and the narration. Something that gave an epic tint to a moment that will be recorded forever.
Here are some of the answers.
From Egypt: My God, what a great goal.
From the United States: Does anyone want to explain to me why there are no more players from the United States playing in Mexico? His fans are amazing!
From Spain: I hope one day in Spain the stands of the stadiums will be filled to see women’s football like in Mexico.
From Canada: Few, if any, male goalkeepers would keep that out. Put some respect in the women’s game. It’s ridiculous.
From Brazil: Big goal and packed stadium!
From Russia: Sometimes I watch the Mexican Women’s Championship. Attendance is significantly higher than in Super League matches. I would like to know more about women’s soccer in Mexico. It seems to me that the Mexican and Russian championships have a lot in common (in a tweet it is impossible to reveal what aspects I consider common).
From South Africa: The goal, the comment, the crowd. Goosebumps.
From Ireland: The definition of postage stamp. There is no way to save it.
From India: THE SHOT! (but women’s football is not technical enough).
THE CROWD! (But nobody cares about women’s football!)
THE CELEBRATION! (But women’s football doesn’t have the same passion!)
From France: Incredible fervor in Mexico!
From Tanzania: That’s why I love soccer!
From Scotland: Much to love about this.
The goal, the player celebrations, the scenes in the stands, and best of all, the billowing old-school nets.
From England: The goal, the crowd, the celebration.
From Australia: Take a look at that crowd. I guess Mexico also doesn’t consider women’s soccer to be “dedicated soccer games.”
What a moment, what a madness. Long live women’s soccer!
