Among the members of the programs ‘Risas de América’ and ‘Overloaded with laughter‘ highlighted the comedian Liliana Maswho, together with Luigui Carbajal, Kike Suero, Arturo Álvarez, Mariella Zanetti, Ernesto Pimentel and other comic characters, starred in funny sketches. Thanks to her development in entertainment spaces, the artist was one of those summoned to dance in ‘Kings of the show‘, format hosted by Gisela Valcárcel.

The comic actress not only gained popularity for being in the cast of América TV’s humorous programs, but also for modeling for well-known local media and participating in some episodes of ‘Theater from the theater‘. Next, we tell you what it is Liliana Mas after his time on Peruvian television.

What happened to Liliana Mas, the comic actress from ‘Risas de América’?

Apparently, the comedian decided to move away from the cameras and spotlights after her participation together with cumbiambero Christian Domínguez on the dance floor of Gisela Valcárcel, since, since 2009, he has not been seen in another television space. However, 13 years after having integrated ‘Kings of the show‘, Liliana Mas surprised her followers by announcing on her social networks that she was in another facet of her life. She shared a message along with a photograph, in which she mentioned that He now works in a real estate company.

“Hello everyone. I wanted to tell you that I have joined the Remax family and I am very motivated. So you know, if you are looking to rent, sell or buy, let me know,” the television personality wrote on his Facebook account.

Liliana Mas announced what she is currently doing after leaving television. Photo: Liliana Mas/Facebook

After his brief message about his new job, Liliana Mas Share some activities with your family, friends and co-workers. Likewise, he publishes for his followers some details that are related to his job as a real estate agent.

