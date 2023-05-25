Liliana Lago is a diva who is still relevant in the entertainment industry despite having been famous in the nineties. Born on September 21 in Mexico City, became famous for her appearances on television shows and some soap operas. One of her first jobs was on the show “The Newspaper of the Night” with Víctor Trujilloalso known as Brozo the clown.

After his separation from the idol of Club América, Cuauhtemoc Blanco, liliana lake He has known how to get ahead and stay current. Her beauty has been the object of desire for her more than 158 thousand 647 followers on Instagramwho admire her spectacular silhouette and her ability to stay in shape.

This is how she boasts her great body on Instagram lilianalago

In addition to her television appearances, Liliana Lago has participated in programs such as “Con seal de mujer” and “Mind and Movement”, as well as in unitary series such as “What we women keep silent” and “To each one their saint”. In the world of music, she was part of groups such as “Las Bandidas” and “Las Mexicanas”.

Despite years having passed since his most famous days, Liliana Lago continues to be an actress and model highly valued for her beauty and talent, staying in force in the show business in Mexico. On this occasion, she shared a postcard in Cancun, where he showed off his great body in a spicy outfit.