Liliana Lago is a diva who is still relevant in entertainment industry despite having been famous in the nineties. Born on September 21 in Mexico City, became famous for her appearances on television shows and some soap operas. One of her first jobs was on the show “El diario de la Noche” with Víctor Trujillo, also known as the clown Brozo.

Although his separation from the idol of Club América, Cuauhtémoc Blanco, liliana lake He has known how to get ahead and stay current. Her beauty has been the object of desire for her more than 158 thousand 731 followers on Instagramwho admire her spectacular silhouette and her ability to stay in shape.

In addition to her television appearances, liliana lake She has participated in programs such as “Con sealo de mujer” and “Mente y Movimiento”, as well as in unitary series such as “Lo que callamos las mujeres” and “To each one their saint”. In the world of music, she was part of groups like “The Bandits” and “The Mexicans”.

This is how she boasts her great body on Instagram lilianalago

Despite years having passed since his most famous days, liliana lake She continues to be an actress and model highly valued for her beauty and talent, keeping herself in force in show business in Mexico. On this occasion, she shared a postcard from Cancun, where she appeared modeling a cute red bikini.