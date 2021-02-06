Arriving at his home in El Trapiche, the town of San Luis that he had chosen to live, implied a journey through natural landscapes of unexpected beauty for those inhabited to live submerged in urban cement. In addition, the silence was of a different thickness: until the loudspeaker of a rickety truck loaded with crates of fruit broke the silence of the siesta, only the sound of the wind could be heard, which made the grasslands dance. Behind, one could see some horses, or pigs, pass by, and you could hear the murmur of the water that ran through meandering streams. That’s how I remember that place, which I visited in June 2017 to interview Liliana Bodoc (Liliana Chiavetta, Santa Fé, 1958-Mendoza 2018), in the blue-tiled house where she lived with her family; immersed in a sea of ​​lavenders that perfumed the air.

“To make literature you have to know how to shut up in time: in literature as in life, silence is full of meanings,” she said with her gaze fixed on a steaming mate. And of course he knew very well what he was talking about, because he was not talking in vain.

Inspired by reading – “detailed”, it said – of JRR Tolkien, which had an unexpected impact on him and determined his predilection for the fantastic epic – before, in his youth, he had soaked himself in the texts of Neruda, Rulfo, García Márquez, Cortázar and Guillén – he had launched himself into writing professionally around 40 years, to create worlds impregnated with his own poetics, which also alluded to the ethics of the defeated.

His house with blue tiles in San Luis. El Trapiche, the town where Liliana Bodoc, a writer, had chosen to live. Photo: Delfo Rod Rodriguez.

Over the years it would shape some 15 titles and, at the time of her death, which occurred on February 6, 2018, she was already recognized as the Argentine writer who had best adapted the fantasy –A genre with a universe that is governed by its own rules and is populated by unique creatures– to American settings: in many of his books, fantasy and epic were intertwined with the history of the continent and its traditions. “And that which carried the prejudice of the academy, in relation to fantastic literature,” she acknowledged. It was her son, Galo, who had read Tolkien first, who convinced her at one point to approach his books.

The Saga of the Confines was the trilogy that earned him definitive recognition: a literary adventure that sold more than 120 thousand copies in more than 16 editionss. Inspired by pre-Columbian America, in fiction small acts are interwoven with epics, and children and women are capable of twisting the course of things.

The first title of that saga -and his first published novel-, The days of the deer, appeared in 2000, when Bodoc was 40 years old. The story would be completed with The days of the shadow Y The days of fire. It was after its publication – she had spent months studying the original cultures of the continent; Aztecs, Mayans and Mapuches, to structure these plots – that the American Ursula K. Le Guin (1929-2018), a global reference in science fiction, wrote: “I am coming home from two trips. Yours take me further ”.

“He created a worldview where he valued the cultures and knowledge of South America,” he defined in turn Laura leibiker, editorial director of children’s and youth literature at Norma, where Bodoc’s first books came out.

“I do not believe in magic as in nonsense, but rather a certain possibility that there is something more than what we experience. Magic is a new dimension of the possible. “ Liliana Bodoc (1858-1918) Writer

“They lead me to write passion and also anger, anger, anger at injustice and the insane accumulation that one necessarily knows generates pain and poverty elsewhere,” said the writer. And also: “I do not believe in magic as in a nonsense, but we are a certain possibility that there is something more than what we experience. Magic is a new dimension of the possible. “

He was born in Santa Fe in 1958 and grew up in a manufacturing neighborhood in Mendoza, where his family moved when he was four years old. His father was an atheist and Marxist, a theater teacher. When she was six, her mother died. In that other inhospitable landscape, this time the emotional one – “devastated”, she said – that accompanied silence and lack of answers, was born his tendency to imagine alternative universes, and a certain inclination for voluntary ostracism.

He studied a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Cuyo – later he would work as a teacher of Spanish and Argentine Literature in several schools of that university – and his life and his career took a turn without return when he ran into Tolkien, that author whom he considered his great teacher: “It made me fall in love, it became almost addictive for me, and it prompted me to write. The saga of the confines it would not have existed otherwise ”, he explained in that last date in La Paz of San Luis.

“Impure Memories”, a novel published in 2007. It takes place in colonial times in a fictitious city.

In recent years, comparisons with the Scottish JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter, did not wait (they called her “The Argentine Rowling”, as well as “the Argentine Tolkien”. The legitimation had come from the readers, rather than from the critics.

When he died he was 59 years old and had a finished novel, the third volume of his saga Time of dragons III (Plaza & Janés), which he dreamed of turning into a Tetralogy. He came from publishing, in turn, what he considered his most personal work, Elisa the unexpected rose (Norma), in which he addressed the issue of human trafficking and gender-based violence from the initiatory trip of a teenager through the north of Argentina.

In many of his books, fantasy and epic were intertwined with the history of the continent and its traditions. / Photo: Delfo Rodriguez

“We are made of words, we are words. The word has to do with what we are, just like the bones, the blood, the muscles, the nerves … -said Bodoc. And if we are ever speechless, let it be because we are amazed, and not because we are empty. ”

