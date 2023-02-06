Mexico.- They filter names of the winners of Exatlón México 2023, also a strong fight that takes place between some of the participants of the reality show of Televisión Azteca.

The sixth season of Exatlón México has been a success and has been characterized by having had several conflicts during its development, such as a recent fight.

After more than 100 weeks of adventures on the beaches of the Dominican Republic, the grand finale is approaching, while it comes to light that two finalists had a strong clash.

Liliana Hernández and Valeria Payén had a “encounter” in the final of Exatlón México, according to the YouTube channel “Mago Cósmico”, who points out that both were on the track when Valeria collided with Liliana without any intention, a push that would not have happened to more finalists they continued with their tours.

And it stands out that Andrés Fierro reaffirmed that he is the favorite to take the glory of Exatlón México in the sixth season, by beating his two companions and directly becoming part of the finalists.

The final of Exatlón México is this Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 p.m. through Azteca Uno.