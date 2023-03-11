Mexico.- A woman identified as Lili Bustillos was arrested yesterday accused of the crime of trafficking in persons for domestic labor in the capital city of Puebla.

Ministerial agents of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) arrived at the home of the alleged suspect at Calle Río Pánuco, number 5339, to complete an arrest warrant against her, however, she managed to escape.

The woman took refuge in the parking lot of the Instituto Oriente, in the Jardines de San Manuel neighborhood, where she caused the alarm of the people who were in the place when she began to scream and ask for help, because they were supposedly trying to kidnap her.

However, Bustillos has been under investigation since April 2022, when a young woman named Teresa –who was rescued– denounced her for allegedly depriving her of her freedom, in addition to physically assaulting her.

The detainee lured women from the Municipality of Zacapoaxtla, in the state's Sierra Norte, with false promises of well-paid work, until they became victims of exploitation.

A 28-year-old girl, who was allegedly deprived of her liberty by Bustillos for at least five months in 2017, told local media that he contacted her through a job offer that she found in a market in Zacapoaxtla, which offered a fortnightly salary of 3 thousand 500 pesos.

The job consisted of housework and caring for one of her children until she came to work at the address on Calle Río Pánuco, where the demands were implausible, with exhausting work days, and in addition to being incommunicado. She was fed spoiled food. All without receiving a single payment.

In a recent publication in the private Facebook group “Top Mothers Oficial”, Bustillos offered his services in the placement of domestic staff in the municipalities of Cuetzalan, Zacapoaxtla and Xóchitlan, from 1,800 pesos a week.