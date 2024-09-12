Coming out this month, the new manga by Takuma Tokashiki, LILI-MENwill be able to count on a Variant Cover exclusive for the online store MangaYowhich we can admire below.

The first volume of LILI-MEN, sold at a price of 6.90 euros, it will be on sale starting from September 17th. More details are available below.

THE BLOODY FIGHT BETWEEN HUMANS AND SUCCUBI: STAR COMICS PRESENTS LILI-MEN

A new dark and brutal manga by Takuma Tokashiki

Every form of life is as valuable as any other, regardless of species. And it should be welcomed as a blessing. But they are an exception…

The autumn of Star Comics is preparing to get darker with the arrival of LILI-MENthe new one seinen which will delight all fans of bloody fights, disturbing transformations and body horror. One of the magazine’s flagship series Kodansha’s Young Magazine, LILI-MEN It immediately caught the attention of Japanese readers thanks to its mix of brutal action and sinister atmosphere.

In a mysterious hospitalnumerous boys and girls are hospitalized because they are weaker and frailer than ordinary people. To cure this condition, they are subjected to continuous, strange experiments to enhance their physique. But some of them soon notice that there is something deeply wrong and sinister in their condition. They do not yet know that the hospital is a research facility of succubia species that uses humans as real seedbeds. Outside the hospital, the conflict between succubi and humans takes place without quarterbut it is located right in the cursed structure an extraordinary boy capable of completely changing the outcome of the battle.

Takuma Tokashikiafter a career as CGI artist for several film productions, he puts himself to the test by creating a manga with a sure impact. The author’s previous profession influences his artistic style, resulting in aobsessive attention to detail in the “special effects”or the techniques and transformations of the characters. The result is battles with a unique and sharp lookwhich captivate the reader and never let go. LILI-MEN n. 1 will be available from September 17th in comic shops, bookstores and the main online storesas well as in digital format. In addition, a special will also be available VARIANT COVER EDITIONexclusively for MangaYo!

LILI-MEN n. 1 (POINT BREAK n.286)

Takuma Tokashiki

12.8×18, paperback, b/w, with dust jacket, pp. 192, €6.90

Release date: 09/17/2024 in comic shops, bookstores, online stores and in digital format.

ISBN 9788822651525

LILI-MEN n. 1 VARIANT COVER EDITION (POINT BREAK VARIANT n.286)