Alejandro Quince

Mexico City / 06.25.2021 13:53:00

Lila Downs joins the new concert format in Mexico City: private outdoor boxes, an experience developed by Citibanamex Connects and the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack to be held on July 4, consisting of spaces divided into five zones to perform live presentations and shows in a unique and safe way.

The singer said that, despite having little time to prepare, her team is grateful to be able to start with the live performances.

“This concert is the beginning of the movement, the beginning of work and the beginning of life. I am very happy to be back on stage and very excited to see him on this new system, it is something different and I think the audience is going to love it. It has been difficult, perhaps in society we are not a priority, but now I find myself with a celebratory attitude of being able to work”, He commented.

One of Lila’s goals is continue sharing the music and give way to what was left “In stop” just before the pandemic started: plans, songs and tours that had to be stopped and even music that was born during these months.

“Each artist has had to look for different paths and that is also good, it is healthy to look for other ways of expressing yourself and living, that also enriches the experience of life. All this has been a great lesson to appreciate your work, appreciate and value what it is that you do”, He expressed.

The also activist stressed that it is an optimal moment for Mexican music thanks to the appearance of new listeners, as well as an opportunity to continue demonstrating the quality of Mexican artists through art.

“There are still songs, poetry, art, that can show our world, Mexico, in a different way from the one assumed by many people who do not know our diversity and our aesthetic vision. Of course, that is what I am most interested in showing, that we have the same legitimacy as everyone else ”, he highlighted..

The keys

Hybrid show

The concert will be on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. in Turn 4 of the Autodromo and can be enjoyed via streaming for $ 295: 00

Premiere

Lila announced that in addition to her classic songs, she will also perform songs that have emerged in confinement.

