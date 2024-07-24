Disciplined, persevering and tenacious. The international analyst Lila Abed shows with each of her words that her passion for Mexico has always been latent. Bilingual and bicultural, Abed (Houston, Texas, 1990), recognizes herself as a fortunate woman who has dedicated her career to studying the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States. She has a master’s degree in Latin American Studies and Government from Georgetown University, a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Hispanic studies from Boston College, she was a White House corresponding with the Colombian network NTN24, she recently had her first-born child, and she has just been named as the new director of the Mexico Institute of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington DC

From the other side of the screen, she explains in an interview with EL PAÍS that her own life itself is a product of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Abed, now a leader at one of the most prestigious and influential think tanks in the United States, takes stock of trade, security and migration issues, and warns about a complex election year for both nations.

Question. Why did you decide to focus your professional career on the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States?

Answer. From a very young age, I have been fortunate to know what I’m passionate about. Although at that time I did not know that I would dedicate myself to international relations, my passion for Mexico has always been latent. I knew that I wanted to help the country advance in different areas, and despite having to leave Mexico at a young age for security reasons, I have always had that love and passion for Mexico.

After coming to live in the United States, I developed an interest in the bilateral relationship between both countries. Understanding the importance of these two neighbors led me to study a bachelor’s degree, which later became a master’s degree. I never lost sight of my goal of becoming an expert on the Mexico-United States relationship, which is explained by my own experience of living, studying and working on both sides of the border. I have worked in the Mexican Government and now I am working in the US Government. My life itself has been a product of the bilateral relationship, even on a personal level, since I married an American citizen and I like to think that even my son is a product of the bilateral relationship.

Q. What aspects of the bilateral relationship between both countries do you find most challenging?

TO. I believe that the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States is one of the few in the world that affects the daily lives of millions of people. What happens in the United States has an immediate impact on Mexico, and although perhaps not on the same scale, what happens in Mexico also influences American interests. There are three fundamental issues that are always marked as priorities on the bilateral agenda: security, migration and trade. I think that on these issues there is a convergence, because if one part does not go well, it naturally affects the others. Governments may have different priorities, but to protect their interests they need to strengthen ties and strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Q. Can you give me an example?

TO. Trade is impressively important not only for Mexico and the United States, but also for all of North America, including Canada. On July 1, 2020, the treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), came into force and has since established unprecedented commercial activity between the three countries. The geopolitical issues of recent years, such as the Covid pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, have caused companies to relocate to geographically closer regions, a phenomenon known as nearshoring. This has greatly benefited the economic activity of Mexico and its North American partners.

Last year, Mexico positioned itself as the United States’ first trading partner, with bilateral trade that reached almost $800 billion. This means that commercial activity between Mexico and the United States is above Canada and even China, something that has not happened in decades. Economic activity — from remittances that reached a record $63 billion last year to the millions of Mexicans living in the United States and regional supply chains — is deeply interconnected thanks to the USMCA and its regulatory and legal framework. This creates a very deep interdependence between Mexico and the United States, making the two nations increasingly close.

Q. What about migration and security?

TO. Migration and security are two central axes that, if not addressed in a joint and coordinated manner, can negatively affect other issues on the bilateral agenda. Security cooperation between Mexico and the United States is necessary. Although priorities may differ on both sides of the border, the two countries must work together. For Mexico, a crucial issue is the illicit trafficking of weapons from the United States. For the United States, the current priority is to stop illicit drug trafficking, especially synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. Combating transnational crime, illicit financing, extraditions and cybersecurity issues are also areas that require close bilateral cooperation to resolve such broad and deep problems.

Regarding migration, this is a phenomenon that has ceased to be only bilateral and has become a regional and even a global issue. The only way to address and confront it is through a coordinated manner between the United States and Mexico. We have seen that in recent years. The interdependence of both countries is such that it cannot be ignored, regardless of the foreign policy or political ideology of the leaders in power. This relationship goes much further, because the economies of both nations depend significantly on their interaction.

Q. As someone who has worked in the Mexican public sector, what do you consider to be the challenges that women face?

TO. The election of the first female president in the history of Mexico is a significant sign of progress. However, fundamental challenges remain regarding the protection and rights of women in the country. Despite the arrival of Claudia Sheinbaum to the presidency, levels of gender violence remain alarmingly high, with 10 to 11 women murdered every day for reasons of gender. More than 50% of the Mexican population are women, but we do not have the same opportunities or rights as men. Mexico continues to be a deeply sexist and patriarchal country. This problem requires a multifaceted solution, which includes everything from education to legislative changes and prevention programs.

Q. And what are the challenges in the work environment?

TO. In the workplace, women must work harder to demonstrate their ability. In some parts of the Mexican government, the belief persists that if a woman holds a position, it is because she has personal connections, such as being the daughter, sister, friend or lover of someone influential. This perception is not always true and reflects the sexist culture that is still very much alive in Mexico. Until these changes, women will have to continue constantly fighting for their rights.

Q. In the 2020 presidential elections you became an important voice to explain what was happening in the United States. What was that process like?

TO. As an expert on the United States electoral system, I decided to use my Twitter account (now X) to share my knowledge and predictions about what could happen in the elections. In November 2020, the race was between Trump and Biden. Although many initially thought that Trump had won, I was one of the few voices that warned that there were still mail-in votes to be counted. Finally, the votes that arrived by mail were counted, and Biden took the lead by seven million votes. From the beginning, I anticipated that the counting process would be turbulent, which was confirmed with the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. It was a moment where my studies, research, and academic experience came together in a very complicated political context in United States, allowing me to position myself as a reliable source on American politics. This is what led me to become a White House correspondent for the international network NTN24.

Q. At such a critical juncture for Mexico-United States relations, what does being director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center mean to you?

TO. It is a great challenge and an honor because ever since I was a student at Georgetown, I have always admired the work of the Mexico Institute and the Wilson Center. That’s why, when I was a White House correspondent and my predecessor contacted me to see if I wanted to come in as deputy director, I accepted. I left my position as a journalist and worked for two years as deputy director. I was just on maternity leave when they informed me that I would take over as acting director starting April 1, in a critical year for the bilateral relationship.

Any year is important, but 2024 is particularly important because the presidential elections in Mexico and the United States coincide. So I joined with two months to go until the June 2 elections in Mexico and we are now preparing for the November 5 elections in the United States.

Q. How did it go?

TO. It has been quite an adventure. We are a small team, but we are growing little by little. It is incredible to have the ears of the United States Congress, the White House, the Foreign Ministry, the Department of State, the Department of Commerce, and to be able to meet with strategic agencies that are fundamental to the relationship between the United States and Mexico. We have also held conversations with the presidential candidates in Mexico, and with the advisors of the elected president Claudia Sheinbaum. Our objective is to strengthen bilateral ties, facilitating cooperation on issues of mutual interest that require greater and effective coordination. I am also very happy because I am the first female director of the Mexico Institute, coinciding with the election of the first female president of Mexico, and I am also its youngest director. Without a doubt, my predecessors have set a very high bar, and I will strive to match or even surpass their achievements.

Q. Donald Trump could become president of the United States again and there is a lot of talk about how that would affect Mexico. What do you think about that?

TO. We have now had four years of Trump, and during that time, the fundamental themes in the bilateral relationship remained constant. Political rhetoric may vary and policy tone and implementation may be different, but critical issues such as migration, security and trade will remain priorities for both countries. It is true that pressures may arise in different areas, but I believe that both presidential candidates in the United States understand well the strategic importance of Mexico for the US economy. At a time when both Republicans and Democrats seek to curb China’s expansion globally and in the North American region, it is essential to deepen cooperation under the USMCA framework. Regardless of who occupies the White House, the relationship between Mexico and the United States will continue.

What I would tell you is that a review of the USMCA is coming up in 2026 and yes, I think that the leaders of both Mexico and the United States and Canada will have to draw a route where they can present their differences, but also understand how these are going to be addressed or resolved. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and the future American president will face challenges and opportunities that they will have to face together.

