Disciplined, persevering and tenacious. International analyst Lila Abed shows with each of her words that her passion for Mexico has always been latent. Bilingual and bicultural, Abed (Houston, Texas, 1990) recognizes herself as a lucky woman who has dedicated her professional career to studying the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States. She has a master’s degree in Latin American Studies and Government from Georgetown University, a bachelor’s degree in International Studies and Hispanic Studies from Boston College, was a White House correspondent with the Colombian network NTN24, has just become a mother and has now been named the new director of the Institute of Mexico from the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington DC

From the other side of the screen, she explains in an interview with EL PAÍS that her life itself is a product of the bilateral relationship between the two countries. The internationalist, now leader of one of the most prestigious and influential think tanks in the United States, takes stock of trade, security and migration and warns of a complex election year for both nations.

Ask. Why did you decide to focus your professional career on the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States?

Answer. Since I was very young, I have been fortunate to know what attracts and excites me. Although at that time I did not know that I would dedicate myself to international relations, my passion for Mexico has always been latent. I knew that I wanted to help the country advance in different areas and despite having to leave Mexico at a young age for security reasons, I have always had that love and passion for Mexico.

Since I came to live in the United States, I became interested in the bilateral relationship between the two countries. Understanding the importance of these two neighbors led me to study for a bachelor’s degree, which later became a master’s degree. I never lost sight of my goal of becoming an expert on the Mexico-United States relationship, which is explained by my own experience of living, studying, and working on both sides of the border. I have worked in the Mexican government and now I am working in the American government. My life itself has been a product of the bilateral relationship, even on a personal level, since I married an American and I like to think that even my son is a product of the bilateral relationship.

P. What aspects of the bilateral relationship between the two countries do you find most challenging?

R. I believe that the bilateral relationship between Mexico and the United States is one of the few in the world that affects the daily lives of millions of people. What happens in the United States has an immediate impact on Mexico, and although perhaps not on the same scale, what happens in Mexico also influences American interests. There are three fundamental issues that are always highlighted and are priorities on the bilateral agenda: security, migration, and trade. I believe that there is convergence in these issues, because if one part does not go well, it naturally affects the others. Governments may have different priorities, but to protect their interests they need to strengthen ties and bilateral cooperation.

P. Can you give me an example?

R. Trade is incredibly important not only for Mexico and the United States, but for all of North America, including Canada. On July 1, 2020, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) came into effect, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and has since established unprecedented trade activity between the three countries. Geopolitical issues in recent years, such as the pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and the conflict in the Middle East, have caused companies to relocate to geographically close regions, a phenomenon known as nearshoring. This has greatly benefited the economic activity of Mexico and its North American partners.

Last year, Mexico became the United States’ top trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching nearly $800 billion. This means that trade activity between Mexico and the United States is ahead of Canada and even China, something that has not happened in decades. Economic activity, from remittances that reached a record $63 billion last year, to the millions of Mexicans living in the United States and regional supply chains, is deeply interconnected thanks to the USMCA and its regulatory and legal framework. This creates a very deep interdependence between Mexico and the United States, bringing the two nations ever closer.

P. What about migration and security?

R. Migration and security are two central axes that, if not addressed jointly and in a coordinated manner, can negatively affect other issues on the bilateral agenda. Security cooperation between Mexico and the United States is necessarily necessary. Although priorities may differ on both sides of the border, the two countries must work together. For Mexico, a crucial issue is the illicit trafficking of weapons from the United States. For the United States, the current priority is to curb illicit drug trafficking, especially synthetic opioids such as fentanyl. The fight against transnational crime, illicit financing, extraditions, and cybersecurity issues are also areas that require close bilateral cooperation to solve such broad and deep problems.

As for migration, this is a phenomenon that has ceased to be just bilateral and has become a regional and even global issue. The only way to address and confront it is through a coordinated approach between the United States and Mexico. We have seen this in recent years. The interdependence of both countries is such that it cannot be ignored, regardless of the foreign policy or political ideology of the leaders in office. This relationship goes much further, because the economies of both nations depend significantly on their interaction.

P. As someone who has worked in the Mexican public sector, what do you think are the challenges that women face?

R. The election of the first female president in Mexico’s history is a significant sign of progress. However, fundamental challenges remain regarding the protection and rights of women in the country. Despite Claudia Sheinbaum’s arrival to the presidency, levels of gender-based violence remain alarmingly high, with 10 to 11 women murdered every day for gender reasons. More than 50% of the Mexican population are women, but we do not have the same opportunities or rights as men. Mexico remains a deeply sexist and patriarchal country. This problem requires a multifaceted solution, ranging from education to legislative changes and prevention programs.

P. And what are the challenges in the work environment?

R. In the workplace, women must work harder to prove their abilities. In some parts of the Mexican government, there is a persistent belief that if a woman holds a position, it is because she has personal connections, such as being the daughter, sister, friend or lover of someone influential. This perception is not always true and reflects the macho culture that is still very much alive in Mexico. Until this changes, women will have to continue to fight constantly for our rights.

P. In the 2020 presidential election, you became an important voice of opinion in explaining what was happening in the United States. How was this process?

R. As an expert on the US electoral system, I decided to use my Twitter account (now X) to share my knowledge and predictions about what could happen in the elections. In November 2020, the race was between Trump and Biden. Although initially many thought Trump had won, I was one of the few voices who warned that there were still mail-in votes to be counted. Finally, the votes that arrived by mail were counted, and Biden took the lead by seven million votes. From the beginning, I anticipated that the counting process would be turbulent, which was confirmed by the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. It was a moment where my studies, research, and academic experience came together in a very complicated political context in the United States, allowing me to position myself as a reliable source of American politics. This is what led me to become a White House correspondent for the international network NTN24.

P. At such a critical juncture for Mexico-United States relations, what does it mean to you to be director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center?

R. It is a great challenge and an honor because since I was a student at Georgetown, I have always admired the work of Mexico Institute and the Wilson Center. So when I was a White House correspondent and my predecessor contacted me to see if I wanted to join as deputy director, I accepted. I left my job as a journalist and worked for two years as deputy director. I was just on maternity leave when I was informed that I would take over as interim director starting April 1, in a critical year for bilateral relations.

Any year is important, but 2024 is especially important because the presidential elections in Mexico and the United States coincide. So I started two months before the June 2 elections in Mexico and now I’m preparing for the November 5 elections in the United States.

P. How have you been?

It has been quite an adventure. We are a small team, but we are growing little by little. It is incredible to have the ear of the United States Congress, the White House, the Foreign Ministry, the State Department, the Department of Commerce, and to be able to meet with strategic agencies that are fundamental to the relationship between the United States and Mexico. We have also held conversations with presidential candidates in Mexico, and with advisors to President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum. Our goal is to strengthen bilateral ties, facilitating cooperation on issues of mutual interest that require greater and more effective coordination.

I am also very pleased because I am the first female director of the Mexico Institute, coinciding with the election of the first female president of Mexico, and I am also the youngest director. My predecessors have certainly set a very high bar, and I will strive to match or even surpass their achievements.

P. Donald Trump could become president of the United States again and there is a lot of talk about how that would affect Mexico. What do you think about that?

R. We have had four years of Trump, and during that time, the fundamental issues in the bilateral relationship remained constant. Political rhetoric may vary and the tone and implementation of policies may be different, but critical issues such as migration, security, and trade will remain priorities for both countries. It is true that pressures may arise in different areas, but I believe that both presidential candidates in the United States understand well the strategic importance of Mexico for the American economy. At a time when both Republicans and Democrats seek to curb China’s expansion globally and in the North American region, it is essential to deepen cooperation under the framework of the USMCA. Regardless of who occupies the White House, the relationship between Mexico and the United States will continue.

What I would say is that a review of the USMCA is coming in 2026 and yes, I think that the leaders of both Mexico and the United States and Canada will have to chart a course where they can present their differences, but also know what they are going to address and how they are going to integrate or solve them. President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and the future US president will face challenges and opportunities that they will have to face together.