Lil Tay, the young influencer and rapper passed away at the age of 14

In the last few hours, there has been news about Lil Tay that has rocked the world of the web. The famous and controversial rapper passed away at the age of 14. Currently we are not aware of the causes of her death but her brother would also have died with her. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Lil Tay to be a celebrity rappers and influencers. The 14-year-old had risen to YouTube fame when she was nine through the posting of video in which he took lewd attitudes towards passers-by.

Lil Tay died at the age of 14 years and we currently do not know the cause of death. Therefore, there are ongoing investigations regarding his death. to spread theannouncement of the loss was a member of his family:

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the sudden and tragic death of our beloved Claire. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain.

There Note it was circulated anonymously on the net and there are no les written on it causes of the deaths of the two boys, Claire Hope and Jason Tian:

During this time of immense grief, we kindly ask for privacy, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s death are still under investigation.

Lil Tay’s ex-manager on his disappearance mystery

However, he was also the one who spoke about the disappearance of the controversial rapper influencer former manager. These were hers words: