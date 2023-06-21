Lil Kleine has withdrawn the appeal he had lodged against his conviction for assault at a club in Amsterdam in 2019. His lawyer Nienke Hoogervorst has a message about this on Tuesday evening Show news confirmed. She does not provide any further explanation.
In February 2022, the court of Amsterdam sentenced Jorik Scholten, as the artist is called, to 120 hours of community service for assaulting a man in a nightclub in Amsterdam. The judge spoke of ‘senseless nightlife violence’ on Friday. The rapper, who says he is innocent, immediately decided to appeal.
The victim was assaulted on December 6, 2019 by Lil Kleine and two other men from Boxtel. He was grabbed by the men, kicked in the body and punched or punched in the face. The Public Prosecution Service had demanded 120 hours of community service and a two-week suspended prison sentence against the rapper.
Bruises and blood
The court found it proven that all three men assaulted the victim together. One of the other men was sentenced to 120 hours of community service, the third was sentenced to 1 month in prison. The victim said she suffered bruises, bruises and emotional damage from the incident.
Lil Kleine previously stated to the police that he had approached the man because he had run into his then fiancé Jaimie Vaes.
