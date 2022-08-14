Invitations to the beta from Lil Gator Game I am scam. To say it is the publisher Playtonic Games, as well as developer of Yooka-Laylee, who wanted to alert the whole community of her via social network, evidently the most affected by the risk of scam.

An image from Lil Gator Game

Lil Gator Game is scheduled for this year on Nintendo Switch and other platforms. Someone, whose identity is still mysterious, is offering access to the beta test of the game, but it is a real scam, designed to steal user data.

Playtonic Games has stated that in case it starts a beta testing phase for Lil Gator Game, it would make the announcement through its social network. Then he asked: “Do not click on the links provided in the scam messages! If you get any messages claiming to be from Playtonic, please let us know. Be safe!“

In Lil Gator Game, players will go on an adorable adventure, making new friends and discovering all that a mysterious island has to offer them. The game is scheduled for release within the current year, although there is no definitive launch date yet.