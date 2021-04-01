On Thursday, April 1, the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Transport, Maxim Liksutov, sent a letter to the Moscow prosecutor Denis Popov with a request to take the investigation of the accident on the Garden Ring under his personal control. This was reported by the press service of the Department of Transport and Development of Road and Transport Infrastructure of the city.

“The letter contained all materials related to violations of traffic rules committed by Audi, including speeding by more than 100 km / h,” the city news agency quoted the message as saying “Moscow“.

According to the press service, the alleged perpetrator of the accident has more than 566 fines.

“This year alone: ​​245 speeding by 20-40 km / h; 104 – at 40-60 km / h; 48 – at 60-80 km / h; 23 – at 80 km / h “, – specified in the department.

An accident involving five cars occurred near the Barrikadnaya metro station on April 1. One of the cars abruptly flew into the oncoming lane, hitting other cars. According to preliminary data, one of the participants in the accident was the famous blogger Edward Beale.

As a result of the collision, a woman was seriously injured while driving one of the cars. She was hospitalized and is currently in intensive care.

The husband of the injured woman said that she had already undergone two operations, and she is in intensive care in a very poor condition, the TV channel reports “Star“. The man also said that those responsible for what happened must be punished.