Shock of Christmas within the party of +Europe, a greeting post causes chaos. “If +Europa thinks of defending the diversity with hypocritical winks at tradition, I for the role of Lesbian Madonna I'm not available. Goodbye to Più Europa e good political suicide (unassisted)!”. Thus, in a post on Facebook, Anita Likmetaan Italian entrepreneur born in Albania, announced her farewell to her party, +Europa, which posted, again on Facebook, images of nativity scenes which are all in key from a non-traditional family: one with two Josephs and the Child, another with two Marys and the Child and one with only the Madonna and Child (both black), representing a single mother. “The beauty of traditions is that they can change! Happy Holidays from +Europa”, reads the post.

“Mrs. Anita Likmeta left +Europa disagreeing with the representation of the LGBT nativity scene. The demonstration that Riccardo Magi's party is a thousand miles away from Radical Party by Marco Pannella who, despite being profoundly secular and atheist, he respected popular feelings. This ethical relativism of a minority of dogmatists who mock religious traditions and identity is certainly censored by the majority of Italians. To Mrs. Likmeta my solidarity“. This was stated in a note by the deputy group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Chamber, Alfredo Antoniozzi.

