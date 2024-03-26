The state corporation Rosatom managed to make money from a sharp jump in uranium prices amid statements by Western experts and politicians about possible supply restrictions. About this on March 26 in an interview for the TV channel RT at the Atomexpo 2024 forum, the head of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

According to him, the volatility in the market for spot contracts for uranium is explained by statements in Washington about “some future restrictions.” This encouraged people to buy “on the spot,” thereby increasing demand several times.

“Demand creates supply: prices jumped – people gave money, and we made money on it,” he noted.

Likhachev also added that such situations of instability caused by the statements of a politician or expert destroy “supply chains and calculations that have been created over the years.” Only buyers lose money, but the supplier “always makes money.”

He called on the entire international community for long-term, calm planning and to minimize external influence on nuclear energy.

Earlier, on March 26, First Deputy General Director of Rosatom Kirill Komarov announced an increase in uranium prices by 3-5 times during the year. He noted that the rise in prices was caused by growing interest in nuclear energy and plans for its development in the world, as well as talk about possible sanctions against Rosatom.

On March 3, Bloomberg reported that at least five major U.S. mining companies are reopening uranium mines due to rising demand and prices for nuclear fuel. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expects uranium demand to reach 100 thousand tons by 2040. To achieve such results, companies will have to accelerate production and processing to almost twice the current pace of work.

On February 19, IAEA head Rafael Grossi announced an increase in the presence of the Russian Federation in the uranium enrichment market. According to him, reducing dependence on Russia’s nuclear sector will cost Europe billions of euros, making it impossible to talk about possible sanctions in this area.

Before this, on December 8, Freedom Finance Global analyst Vladimir Chernov told Izvestia that Russia has very high prospects in the field of uranium exports, since it provides them with almost half of all reactors in the world. In his opinion, the global demand for uranium will continue to grow, since the transition to green energy is more profitable to carry out through an increase in the number of nuclear power plants to compensate for the generation of capacity at thermal power plants, the number of which needs to be reduced.