Juan Fernando Quintero He was the star of the match between Racing and Boca Juniors in Argentine football this Saturday with a masterful assist for his compatriot, Roger Martinezwho scored a goal.

Racing beat Boca Juniors 2-1 and moved up to third place in the Argentine Professional League, on a Saturday matchday in which leader Vélez Sarsfield won against San Lorenzo 1-0.

In the fourteenth-round classic, the ‘Academia’ won in a close and changing match, which was decided by a notable Colombian combination a few minutes from the end.

Milton Giménez (17) put Boca ahead after a great assist from Uruguayan Miguel Merentiel, but Racing tied the score immediately with a goal from Juan Nardoni (20), due to a serious error by goalkeeper Sergio Romero.

The match was very balanced in the second half, but it was Racing who took the victory with a free kick from Colombian Juanfer Quintero that was headed by his compatriot Roger Martínez (81) to decree the final 2-1.

Juan Fernando Quintero, against Boca. Photo:AFP

The two Colombian players started as substitutes but came on to give the team some breathing room and lead to this goal.

The goal has received a lot of praise on social media, not so much for Roger’s finish but for Quintero’s pass, left-footed, in his best style.

With this victory, Racing is back in the fight for the championship, six points away from first place, while Boca is moving away and will arrive in low spirits for next Saturday’s superclásico against River Plate.

