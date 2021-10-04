A couple of years ago, the well-known developer, Square enix, released a preview of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. This was an expansion of the company’s popular MMORPG, which was released in July 2019 to become one of the best-received titles of that year.

Perhaps because of the ‘remoteness’ of the exit of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, the developers of a popular mobile game believed that no one would notice a little plagiarism. However, they did not have the always observant eye of social networks.

How is that not Final Fantasy?

The video game journalist, Daniel ahmad, shared a tweet showing a preview of the game Doula Continent: Soul Master Duel next to one of Final Fantasy XIV. The similarity between the two is immediately noticeable. There is no difference between the movements of the characters and even the texts appear at the same time.

At the moment neither Square enix, neither 37 Interactive, developers of Doula Continent, have spoken about it. However, the issue is being highly discussed in networks due to the fact that both mobile and mobile gaming Final Fantasy, are quite popular titles. Will there be a legal battle?

So anyway, here’s the promotional video for Final Fantasy 14: Shadowbringers from Square Enix on the left and the promotional video for Doula Continent: Soul Master Duel from 37 Interactive on the right. pic.twitter.com/3UaGinYSle – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) October 2, 2021

The apparent ‘plagiarism’ to Final fantasy it wouldn’t be the first time something like this has happened. Let us remember that a few months ago the same thing happened with the popular franchise of Capcom, resident Evil. On that occasion, it was a mobile game by The walking dead the one who used a promotional poster with art excessively similar to the cover of the remake of RE2. It seems that no company is exempt from these problems.

Surely it will not be the last we see about this news, since it is likely that some of the parties involved indicate the actions to be taken. Whether 37 Interactive apologize to the creators of Final Fantasy or what Square Enix take legal action, as this is a case where plagiarism could hardly be denied. What do you think will happen?

