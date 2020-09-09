Time is important, not money
Shah Rukh still complains to his parents that he never gave time to Shahrukh. So whenever they get time, they stay with their children.
At the same time, if time is never found, then they make children happy by giving gifts. Shahrukh is present in every special event of his children.
ALSO READ: Not only husband and wife, but also hug the child every day, child will become smart
Play with kids
There is nothing wrong in becoming a child once again. It is great to play as a child with children and who knows this skill better than King Khan. Shahrukh goes cycling with daughter Suhana and plays sausar with the children.
ALSO READ: Parents adopt these tricks to overcome their bad habits
Give an equal love
Parents must have the ability to give equal love to all their children. Shahrukh also understands this. Shahrukh says that he loves his three children equally.
Also read: Virat told how it feels to be a father for the first time
.
Leave a Reply