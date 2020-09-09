Time is important, not money

Shah Rukh still complains to his parents that he never gave time to Shahrukh. So whenever they get time, they stay with their children.

At the same time, if time is never found, then they make children happy by giving gifts. Shahrukh is present in every special event of his children.

ALSO READ: Not only husband and wife, but also hug the child every day, child will become smart