Kings XI Punjab batsman Mayank Agarwal was neither apprehensive about returning to the net for the Indian Premier League (IPL) nor did he have any problem in following the strict guidelines for a bio-safe environment. Earlier, his IPL team captain Lokesh Rahul and Indian captain Virat Kohli had talked about the apprehensions of a return to the Nets after a five-month break, which is perhaps the longest post-retirement comeback in his career.

However, this is not the case with this Indian Test team opener. Agarwal told Dubai, ‘I had no such apprehension. When I went to practice, I did not expect much from myself. I was thinking more about trying to return from where I left off. I did not try to judge myself in the first three four net sessions.

The 29-year-old player said that coach Anil Kumble is slowly accelerating for the season. He said, ‘Physically I have made a comeback, but it will take a few more sessions to increase my skills. It’s just about regaining your batting rhythm and things will start recovering again. There is a lot of heat here, so in order to adjust to the weather here, I am practicing at a time when it is hot.

After coming to UAE, all the team players were in isolation for six days. During this period, after getting negative for three times in the investigation, he got permission to come in a bio-safe environment. Players and officials will not be allowed to meet anyone outside the bio-safe environment during the entire IPL season. If you do this, strict action will be taken against them.



Aggarwal said he was happy that the IPL was happening, something that was not possible a few months ago. He said, ‘Any person who is associated with professional sports is mentally strong in many ways. I think most of us will be able to deal with it. ‘

Mayank has been doing Vipassana (meditation) for many years and he said that it helped him to remain mentally calm in the lockdown. He said, ‘Yes, it helped. During this time I was spending more time than usual to ‘meditate’. It helps you to remain mentally calm. The biggest thing for me is that we have an opportunity to play the tournament, nothing more than that.

He praised the new captain of his Punjab team, Rahul, saying that he was getting the support of all the players. He said, ‘We have a great team this year. This is going to be a different experience for him (Rahul), who is heading the IPL franchise for the first time. I am very happy that he will benefit from the experience of Anil Bhai (Kumble), Chris (Gayle) and Maxi (Glenn Maxwell). ‘