It was such an iconic moment in the history of the sport that the fact is most likely known by seasoned boxing fans as well as by those sporadic witnesses and even those who are not followers of the activity. Among the many deeds on the ring of Mike Tyson, one of the dark side also stands out: the bite that he gave to Evander Holyfield the night of June 28, 1997, when ripped off a piece of his ear.

With a lot less poster and without a doubt with less “surgical precision”, an Argentine boxer embodied the worst of Iron mike on Saturday night, during an evening valid for the Michelangelo Castellini Cup, a tournament designed to film several of the best super welters in the country.

It was the Santa Fe Gabriel Diaz, who was facing the missionary Alejandro Silva, current national monarch of that category, and averaging the third round of the fight, played at the Roberto De Vicenzo Activity Center in the Buenos Aires town of Berazategui, bit her arm.

Coming out of a scuffle over one corner of the ring, the Crow Silva emitted an “Ay!”, Began to make gestures of pain and showed the referee Mario González his injury in the forearm, product of the bite of his adversary. “He bit me!” He explained, almost incredulous.

The cameras clearly captured how in the classic “hug” between boxers, Díaz brought his mouth to the arm of his rival.

Firmly, the referee of the fight, after verifying what was eloquent in light of the injury, approached the jurors and communicated his decision to disqualify Diaz, who received the news with surprise in his corner.

Silva, 27, born in Posadas and based in Avellaneda, Buenos Aires province, extended his record to 14 wins (10 KO) and 1 draw; While the 23-year-old Diaz from Santa Fe, had a record of 10 wins (3 KOs) and 2 losses.

The tournament aims to encourage competition among several of the best men of this weight and, given that has the endorsement of the World Boxing Council (WBC)It will also allow participants to enter or climb positions in the world ranking of the entity chaired by the Mexican Mauricio Sulaimán.

In the other fights of the night, Jonathan Wilson Sanchez He beat by unanimous decision Nahuel Alberto Galesi, while Diego Ramirez Y Nicolas Luques Palacios they tied by split decision but the first of them went to the next round for having a better position in the ranking of the Argentine Boxing Federation.

It is a format that has already had its editions in the medium and rooster categories although, clearly, it already left more fabric to cut …