A group of businessmen powerful he disbursed a seven-figure check to be enlightened on the route they must follow so that whom President Andrés Manuel López Obrador chooses as his successor or in the still remote case that it is not her, but him, did not win the election in 2024. People who knew his reaction after the presentation of the magic formula, say that they were happy, enthusiastic and convinced of the path to follow. They did not receive a dirty war strategy, or clandestine financing for the opposition, or the profile and name of the person who could have the candidacy. What makes them think of the defeat of López Obrador next year, is that young people participate in the vote. The key is “credentialing”.

A 37 page Power Point titled “See you participating” It is the reason for their joy, after having had a revelation -although the data they saw was public, from INE and INEGI-, and which now illuminates their tunnel. First of all, a statistic: young people between 18 and 39 years old reach 50% of the nominal list, but they are the ones who participate the least electorally. Those who participate the most, as those who take the trouble to look at the surveys have known for years, are in the 65-69 age group, have lower levels of education and are susceptible to social programs.

The group that awakened the political hope of several of the Mexican macpatos is because in the 20 to 30 year old subgroup they are angry, frustrated and dissatisfied, which generates a greater polarization than adults, which is the name of the current game, binary discourses, bipolar vision and subordinate reasons emotions, which López Obrador has escalated to higher levels of confrontation. They also incorporate into their Electoral target group from 30 to 40 yearswhich the study defines with a “more plural and balanced vision between good and bad”, where men are more ideological and receptive to issues of society and macroeconomics, while women are more focused on issues related to the purchasing power, quality of life, health, transportation and education.

There they are, the report suggests, the votes to put an end to López Obradorism. But to do so, evoking the now very famous phrase that has become mantra “It’s the economy Stupid!” by Jamer CarvilleBill Clinton’s strategist in the 1992 presidential campaign when he defeated President George HW Bush, the call to action, should be “It’s badging!”

Registration affects participation, the study points out, which was seen in the last presidential elections. But apparently taking the results of 2018 as a subjective context and the way in which the president has been dividing the company, consolidating his hard core of around 15 million voters -although he already lost the other similar goal that gave him the great victory in the 2021 federal elections-, the approach is that in an environment of greater polarization, credentialing is the route to redefine what today seems manifest destiny, the victory of Brunette, regardless of candidate.

The credentialing proposal includes, importantly, the update of the INE credential, whose main reason for this, the study points out, is the lack of time for work. But it must be done, it is the urgent call, and it identifies the entities where the outdatedness is greater, apparently to start there: Quintana Roo (44.9%), Colima (35.8%), Nuevo León (30.7%), Jalisco (30.3% ), and Chihuahua (29.7%). The last three occupy places 6, 3 and 10, respectively, in terms of size in the electoral roll; The remaining 12 identified by the study with the most outdated credentials are not in the block of entities that define a presidential election.

Of the target group proposed by the study for its credentialing, sOnly 11.4% of that more than 50% of young people who could go to the pollssome 6.8 million who “almost always vote”, which would mean that even if everyone voted for a single opposition candidate, the impact it would have on the computation would be approximately 3.5 percentage points, which if the trend is seen in the margins that you have obtained Brunette in the elections where he has won -almost all of them- the difference would not make a difference.

The study was music to their ears -74% of small and medium-sized entrepreneurs have a good social perception-, and they willingly received the recommendations to encourage participation: that they do not discount the day so they can go to process the credential of voter -the deadline to do so is January 31 of next year-, that the human resources departments help them make appointments, and that they give incentives for those who have the INE valid with updated address.

voila! With this, López Obrador and his bottle capsThey will go to retirement together. The formula seems simple, but it is still an interesting and provocative working hypothesis that, however, is insufficient. It ignores, for example, the inability of opposition parties to encourage their militants to vote, as seen in the recent elections in the state of Mexico. Neither does it address, not even theoretically, what profile antilópezobradorismo could capitalize on. It does not pose scenarios, nor does it explore the variables prospectively. The fact that they are not included does not mean that the study is poorly done; simply, that to have hope they need something comprehensive, deep, disruptive and innovative.

Are there answers today to those political-existential anxieties? Not on the horizon. But heThe macpatos could think of other ways to find a solution to their anxietiesFor example, that they tell their employee who runs the Alianza Va Por México, that they stop thinking about their multi-members and open the game to identify who and how can bring the anti-López Obradoristas to the polls, because what they currently have on the table will surely lead them to defeat.

The police did not agree with their increase

Eating is the biological act; cooking is a cultural act

The rescue of the field, the fight of all and all

If nothing happens in Mexico, in Sinaloa less

#dreams