Everything was served so that the FC Barcelona received the Cadiz in it SpotifyCamp Nouparty corresponding to the day number 22 of The league. On paper, it wouldn’t have to be a difficult game for the Catalans, despite the fact that anything can happen. Cádiz, who is positioned in the seventeenth positionwas ready to clash against the first in the table, the leader, the FC Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez.
Before the match, the balance was slightly in favor of Cádiz. In the last five games they had played, Cádiz managed win twice and draw twice, against a Barcelona victory.
Xavi’s team enjoys a very good rhythm of play and physical condition. It has not been an easy calendar for the culés because they have impacted with intensity in their last matches, such as against Manchester United in Erik Tenhag, for duties of the europa leaguebut the objective never changed for those of the Barcelona.
Finally, the FC Barcelona obtained what was arranged; the three points against a Cádiz that was always posted as an uncomfortable rival. He is screwed even stronger to the first position of LaLiga, with goals from Sergi Roberto and ferran torres. They were all scored near the end of the first part of the match. This is how it all came to an end for Barça, which celebrates the perseverance and regularity of the results.
Like this it would remain the table of classifications of LaLiga after the victory of the FC Barcelona:
The classification of LaLiga after the victory of FC Barcelona over Cádiz
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
games played
|
victories
|
FC Barcelona
|
59
|
22
|
19
|
real Madrid
|
51
|
22
|
16
|
Real society
|
43
|
22
|
13
|
Atletico Madrid
|
41
|
22
|
12
|
Betis
|
37
|
22
|
eleven
|
Vallecano Ray
|
3. 4
|
22
|
9
|
athletic bilbao
|
32
|
22
|
9
|
villarreal
|
31
|
22
|
9
|
Majorca
|
31
|
22
|
9
|
Osasuna
|
30
|
22
|
8
|
Girona
|
27
|
22
|
7
|
Seville
|
25
|
22
|
6
|
Spanish
|
24
|
22
|
5
|
Celtic
|
24
|
22
|
6
|
Valladolid
|
24
|
22
|
7
|
Almeria
|
22
|
22
|
6
|
Cadiz
|
22
|
22
|
5
|
Valencia
|
twenty
|
twenty-one
|
5
|
Getafe CF
|
19
|
twenty-one
|
4
|
Elche
|
9
|
22
|
1
