He FC Barcelona He is the best candidate to win the Spanish league trophy and his calendar is quite complicated. However, very surely those of Xavi Hernandez have a plan and a route mapped out on how to approach the following games to achieve the objectives already established.
They will not be easy or simple matches and there are not a few that are missing either, but collecting victory after victory, the jackpot seems to become a reality more and more. The table favors the culés, especially because they have a good distance that separates them against their biggest pursuer, Real Madrid.
After measuring himself against Athletic Club in san mames and getting the three points, Xavi’s Barcelona now breathes and prepares for the next matches but staying at the top of the table, that being the most important thing of all. face ernesto valverde It always means something emotional for the Catalans, but you had to put all sentimentality aside and fight for the three points, which was ultimately the most important thing.
The culé team was ahead on the scoreboard at the end of the first half, with a goal from raphinha which had to be checked for a possible forward position. The game continued as we all expected, with great intensity and rhythm. At the end of the second half, a goal was disallowed for Athletic due to a handball. Barça closed the game with a victory and took all three points. Three gold points for the culés.
The classification of LaLiga after the victory of FC Barcelona against Athletic
|
Equipment
|
Points
|
games played
|
victories
|
FC Barcelona
|
65
|
25
|
twenty-one
|
real Madrid
|
56
|
25
|
17
|
Atletico Madrid
|
Four. Five
|
24
|
13
|
Real society
|
Four. Five
|
25
|
13
|
Betis
|
42
|
25
|
12
|
villarreal
|
38
|
25
|
eleven
|
Vallecano Ray
|
35
|
25
|
9
|
Osasuna
|
3. 4
|
25
|
9
|
Athletic Club
|
33
|
25
|
9
|
RCD Majorca
|
32
|
25
|
9
|
Celta Vigo
|
31
|
25
|
8
|
Girona F.C.
|
30
|
24
|
8
|
Seville
|
28
|
25
|
7
|
Valladolid
|
28
|
25
|
8
|
RCD Espanyol
|
27
|
25
|
6
|
Cadiz
|
27
|
25
|
6
|
Valencia CF
|
26
|
25
|
7
|
Getafe CF
|
26
|
25
|
6
|
UD Almeria
|
25
|
25
|
7
|
Elche CF
|
13
|
25
|
2
#remains #classification #LaLiga #victory #Barcelona #Athletic
